Putin Signs Law On Unified Register Of Conscripts
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 11:47 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that provides for the creation of a unified conscription register, as well as introduces online conscription notices.
The law was published on Russia's official legal information portal on Friday.