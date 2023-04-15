UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law On Unified Register Of Conscripts

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Putin Signs Law on Unified Register of Conscripts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that provides for the creation of a unified conscription register, as well as introduces online conscription notices.

The law was published on Russia's official legal information portal on Friday.

