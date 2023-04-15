- Home
Putin Signs Law On Unified Register Of Conscripts
Published April 15, 2023
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that provides for the creation of a unified conscription register, as well as introduces online conscription notices.
The law was published on Russia's official legal information portal on Friday.
Putin Signs Law on Unified Register of Conscripts
