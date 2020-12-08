UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Law On Up To 10 Years In Prison For Attempts To Alienate Russian Territories

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:09 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill on up to 10 years of imprisonment for people involved in actions aimed at alienating Russian territories

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill on up to 10 years of imprisonment for people involved in actions aimed at alienating Russian territories.

Under the new legislation, such actions would be subject to a criminal sanction of between six and 10 years of imprisonment.

The Russian leader also signed a law under which people publicly calling for alienating Russian territories will face an administrative fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($6,825).

