Putin Signs Law on Up to 10 Years in Prison for Attempts to Alienate Russian Territories

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill on up to 10 years of imprisonment for people involved in actions aimed at alienating Russian territories

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill on up to 10 years of imprisonment for people involved in actions aimed at alienating Russian territories.

Under the new legislation, such actions would be subject to a criminal sanction of between six and 10 years of imprisonment.

The Russian leader also signed a law under which people publicly calling for alienating Russian territories will face an administrative fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($6,825).