Putin Signs Law On Up To 5 Years In Prison For Gathering National Security Information

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a Federal law under which foreign agents will face up to five years in prison for gathering information related to national security, the document was published on the official legal information portal on Wednesday.

Under the new legislation, criminal liability will be envisioned for foreign agents who continue to violate the established regulations even after being penalized under administrative laws.

More Stories From World

