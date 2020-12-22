Putin Signs Law Postponing Mandatory Installment of Russian Software on Gadgets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Tuesday to postpone the obligation to pre-install Russian software from January 1 to April 1 next year.

The new rules will concern smartphones, laptops and some other devices.

The Digital Ministry has prepared a list of software that could be pre-installed. Yandex is particularly popular for its browsing, search, navigation, and cloud services. Mail.Ru, which owns Russia's largest social network VKontakte, is a leader in news, mail and social networking. Kaspersky is the leading antivirus software.