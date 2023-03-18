Putin Signs Law Providing for Up to 12 Years in Prison for Weapons Trafficking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a law on the criminal liability for illegal arms exports from Russia or handover of military goods or technologies to a foreign person, which provides for an up to 12-year jail term, according to the official legal information portal.

"The Federal law provides for that the subject of the crime prescribed by the Article 226.1 of the Russian Criminal Code will also include technologies, raw materials, scientific and technical information and the results of intellectual activity," the document read.

The law amends the Article 189 of the Russian Criminal Code, establishing criminal liability for illegal export from Russia or transfer to a foreign person of goods, technologies, weapons or military equipment, illegal provision of services, with imprisonment from three to seven years.

The law presupposes an incarceration of five to ten years if the crime is committed by prior agreement, using one's official position or if involved in an activity to create weapons of mass destruction, and an imprisonment of up to 12 years if the offense is committed by a group of people.