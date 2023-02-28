UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Law Terminating Council Of Europe's Int'l Treaties With Respect To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the termination of international treaties of the Council of Europe with respect to the Russian Federation, the corresponding document is published on the legal information portal

This law concerns, in particular, the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism, and the Charter of the Council of Europe, the document says.

"In connection with the termination of the membership of the Russian Federation in the Council of Europe, from March 16, 2022, the following international treaties shall be considered terminated in relation to the Russian Federation: the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms of November 4, 1950," the document states.

According to the document, the European Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism of January 27, 1997, the Charter of the Council of Europe of May 5, 1949, the General Agreement on the Privileges and Immunities of the Council of Europe of September 2, 1949, and the European Social Charter (revised) of May 3, 1996, as well as about ten protocols are terminated for Russia.

