Putin Signs Law That Refugees Can Retain Status After Receiving Right to Live in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has on Friday signed a Federal law allowing foreign citizens who entered Russia as refugees to maintain this status even after they have received a permanent residence permit in the country.

The new law was published on the Russian government's official legal portal.

The law stipulates that refugees who attain permanent residence will retain a guarantee that they will not be sent back to their homeland against their will, which could endanger their lives or their freedom.