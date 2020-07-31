- Home
Putin Signs Law That Refugees Can Retain Status After Receiving Right to Live in Russia
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:54 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin has on Friday signed a federal law allowing foreign citizens who entered Russia as refugees to maintain this status even after they have received a permanent residence permit in the country
The new law was published on the Russian government's official legal portal.
The law stipulates that refugees who attain permanent residence will retain a guarantee that they will not be sent back to their homeland against their will, which could endanger their lives or their freedom.