Putin Signs Law To Denounce Open Skies Treaty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill to denounce the Open Skies Treaty, the document was published on the official legal information portal.

The treaty was signed in 1992 and became one of the post-Cold War confidence-building measures, as it allowed the participating nations to openly collect information about each other's military forces and activities in surveillance flights.

In May 2020, the United States started the withdrawal procedure, which was completed on November 22. On January 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the start of relevant procedures as well.

More Stories From World

