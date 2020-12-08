Putin Signs Law to Extend by 1 Year Freeze on 'Savings' Part of Social Security Tax

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law extending by one year a "freeze" on the so-called savings portion of the social security tax, which is paid by employers and used as part of the future pension of employees

Under Russian laws, an employer pays an amount equal to 22 percent of an employee's salary before income tax into the Federal pension fund.

This amount is split into two parts: 16 percent stays in the federal fund and 6 percent can be either kept in the federal fund or transferred to a private pension fund, based on the employee's decision. However, since 2014, the entire 22 percent have been put on "freeze" in the federal fund and used to pay the current pensions.

Initially, the savings part was expected to begin accumulating again after 2022. This has now been postponed until after 2023.