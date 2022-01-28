Putin Signs Law to Introduce Life Sentences for Child Molesters

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law introducing life sentences for convicted child molesters on Friday, which is posted on the official legal information website

Maximum sentencing will be applied to repeat offenders who committed crimes against sexual inviolability of minors as old as 18.

Before that, this measure could only be used against repeat offenders who committed sexual crimes against minors below 14.

A life sentence can now also be applied to those committing sexual crimes against two or more minors when such crimes are linked to other high crimes.

The law also stipulates that the Russian Investigative Committee is responsible for preliminary investigations in such criminal cases.