UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Law To Protect, Promote Capital Investment

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:58 AM

Putin Signs Law to Protect, Promote Capital Investment

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law that provides for the implementation of new capital investment projects upon the conclusion of agreements on the protection and promotion of investments, according to a document published on the legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law that provides for the implementation of new capital investment projects upon the conclusion of agreements on the protection and promotion of investments, according to a document published on the legal information portal.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Andrey Ivanov previously explained that the purpose of the law is to attract at least 30 trillion rubles ($380 billion) worth of investment into the economy, and that the task is to annually conclude 100-150 "protected" agreements worth a total of 7-10 trillion rubles.

The minimum investments within such agreements are set at 250 million rubles in the fields of health care, education, culture, physical education and sports; 500 million rubles in the digital economy, environment and agriculture; 1.

5 billion rubles in manufacturing; and 5 billion rubles in other areas.

Such agreements cannot concern gambling; tobacco and alcohol; liquid fuels; oil and gas production (except for liquefied gas); wholesale and retail trade; construction or reconstruction of non-residential and residential buildings; activities of financial institutions overseen by the central bank, with the exception of issuing securities for investment project financing.

The law also provides for the creation of a public information system on investments, which will contain information about agreements and will allow them to be concluded electronically.

Related Topics

Education Russia Oil Bank Vladimir Putin Gas Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

1 hour ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

2 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Putin Discusses Oil Prices Drop With Concerned Par ..

18 minutes ago

Moldova Cancels Victory Day Celebrations Due to CO ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.