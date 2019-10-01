UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Law To Ratify Convention On Legal Status Of Caspian Sea

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:54 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law ratifying the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law ratifying the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

The relevant document has been published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, ratified the convention on September 25. The State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, ratified it on September 19. The corresponding bill had been submitted to the Duma by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The convention was signed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, on August 12, 2018 by Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

According to the convention, the seabed and subsoil of the Caspian Sea are divided between the five littoral states on the basis of international law, while the major sea surface is to be shared. The document regulates such issues as fishing and pipeline construction, establishes rules for maritime navigation in the sea and bans any activities threatening the sea's biological resources.

The convention prohibits the presence of foreign armed forces in the sea and assigns responsibility for maintaining security there to the five Caspian states.

