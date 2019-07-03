Putin Signs Law to Suspend INF Treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the federal law to suspend the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a relevant document was posted on Wednesday on the official legal information website

"To suspend the Treaty Between the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and the United States of America on the Elimination of Their Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles signed in the city of Washington on December 8, 1987," the document says.