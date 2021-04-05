UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Laws Against Insulting War Veterans, Rehabilitating Nazism

Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a set of laws that toughen criminal and administrative penalties for the rehabilitation of Nazism on the internet, the propagation of fake information about war veterans and the denigration of their dignity, now punishable by five years in prison or up to five million rubles (over $65,000) in fines.

According to the amendments to the Articles 3.5 and 13.15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, "propagating fake or disrespectful information about the days of military glory and memorial dates in Russia, public desecration of the symbols of military glory, public insults to the memory of the defenders of Russia or humiliation of the honor and dignity of war veterans," online or in the media, will be punishable by a fine of three million to five million rubles for legal entities.

Changes to the article 354 of the criminal code also stipulate that deliberately spreading false information about the World War II veterans to a three million rubles fine, compulsory work for up to three years or imprisonment for the same period, as well as a temporary ban on holding certain positions.

Punishment has been increased for those who violate the law using their official position, for a coordinated group of people and for using the media. In these cases, the laws establish fines up to 5 million rubles or five years in prison.

The package of the laws spearheaded by Irina Yarovaya, the deputy chairwoman of the lower house, was first approved by the State Duma on March 17, and by the Federation Council, the upper chamber of the parliament, on March 31.

