Putin Signs Laws On Ratification Of Agreements On Cooperation With DPR, LPR
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 10:48 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed federal laws on cooperation and friendship between Russia and two Donbas breakaway republics
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed Federal laws on cooperation and friendship between Russia and two Donbas breakaway republics.
The documents are published on the official internet portal of legal information.