Putin Signs Laws On Sanctioning Foreign Individuals, Criminalizing Fakes About Military

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a federal law broadening sanctions for violating the rights of Russian citizens to all foreigners and stateless persons, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The federal law sets out the possibility of applying sanctions... to all foreign nationals and stateless persons, not just US citizens, as the current version of the law envisaged," the statement read.

Previously, the law stipulated the application of sanctions to US citizens who were involved in violations of human rights and freedoms, as well as those who committed such offenses against Russian citizens. These measures included entry ban, seizure of financial and other assets in Russia, prohibition of any transactions with property and investments, and suspension of operations of legal entities under their control.

Simultaneously, Putin signed a federal law criminalizing the spread of disinformation about the Russian armed forces, their defamation, as well as the calls for sanctions against Russia.

"The federal law stipulates criminal liability for public dissemination under the guise of reliable reports of knowingly false information on the use of the Russian Armed Forces aiming to protect the interests of Russia and its citizens and maintain international peace and security," the Kremlin statement read.

From now on, the dissemination of knowingly false reports regarding the Russian Armed Forces incurs a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles (about $12,000), or correctional labor up to three years, or incarceration for the same period.

For officials or organized groups, with artificial creation of evidence or motivated by hatred or enmity, the penalty is more severe and carries imprisonment for five to 10 years, while disinformation leading to grave consequences will be punished by imprisonment of 10 to 15 years.

For calls to hinder the use of Russian troops or for discrediting them, a fine, arrest, or incarceration for up to three years can be applied.

"In accordance with the Federal Law, criminal liability also arises for calls on a foreign state to implement... restrictive measures manifested in imposing or prolonging political or economic sanctions against Russia," the statement added.

Calls for sanctions against Russia may be punished by a fine or a maximum of three years in a prison.

