UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Legislation Prohibiting Foreign Accounts For Russian Security Council Members

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:53 PM

Putin Signs Legislation Prohibiting Foreign Accounts for Russian Security Council Members

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a legislation banning Russian Security Council members from having foreign accounts, the document is now available on the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a legislation banning Russian Security Council members from having foreign accounts, the document is now available on the official legal information portal.

This amendment to the Federal law "On Security" was initiated by Putin in the context of implementation of the amendments to the national constitution.

Putin also signed into federal law a bill, under which only Russian citizens aged at least 35, living permanently in Russia and having experience of human rights and freedoms protection can be appointed to the post of the human rights commissioner. The human rights commissioner is also banned from having foreign accounts and deposits.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Post From

Recent Stories

Americans rectified their mistake by removing Trum ..

9 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Inves ..

10 minutes ago

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

20 minutes ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

20 minutes ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

25 minutes ago

DFF hosts expert workshop to support ‘Designing ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.