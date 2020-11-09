Putin Signs Legislation Prohibiting Foreign Accounts for Russian Security Council Members

- Home
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:53 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a legislation banning Russian Security Council members from having foreign accounts, the document is now available on the official legal information portal
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a legislation banning Russian Security Council members from having foreign accounts, the document is now available on the official legal information portal.
This amendment to the Federal law "On Security" was initiated by Putin in the context of implementation of the amendments to the national constitution.
Putin also signed into federal law a bill, under which only Russian citizens aged at least 35, living permanently in Russia and having experience of human rights and freedoms protection can be appointed to the post of the human rights commissioner. The human rights commissioner is also banned from having foreign accounts and deposits.