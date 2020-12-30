Putin Signs New Law on Foreign Agents

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the federal law on regulating activities of individuals and organizations recognized as foreign agents in Russia; under the new legislation, released on the official legal information portal, individuals can be labeled as foreign agents for engaging in politics while being funded from abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the Federal law on regulating activities of individuals and organizations recognized as foreign agents in Russia; under the new legislation, released on the official legal information portal, individuals can be labeled as foreign agents for engaging in politics while being funded from abroad.

Under the law, individuals and unregistered non-governmental organizations will be recognized as foreign agents for engaging in political activities while receiving money and other material assistance from abroad.

Unregistered civic organizations added to the register of foreign agents will have to brief the Russian Ministry of Justice on volume of foreign sponsorship and expenditures on a quarterly basis.

Foreign journalists accredited in Russia can also be labeled as foreign agents for engaging in relevant activities, under the new legislation. Media outlets will be obligated to label articles by individuals and organizations that are recognized as foreign agents.