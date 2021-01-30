UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Off On Extension Of New START Treaty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:29 AM

Putin signs off on extension of New START treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed off on legislation extending a key nuclear pact between Russia and the United States by five years, the Kremlin said on Friday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed off on legislation extending a key nuclear pact between Russia and the United States by five years, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the Federal law 'on the ratification of the extension of the agreement between Russia and the USA'," the Kremlin said in a statement, referring to New START.

"The current federal law enters force on the day of its official publication," the statement said.

The New START treaty is the last remaining arms reduction pact between the former Cold War rivals.

The Kremlin said the extension of the pact "allows to preserve the transparency and predictability of strategic relations between Russia and the United States, (and) to support global strategic stability.

" Russia's parliament had backed the extension earlier this week.

Putin had submitted the bill to both houses of parliament after the Russian leader and new US President Joe Biden held their first phone call Tuesday evening.

Addressing the World Economic Forum being held virtually this year, Putin on Wednesday hailed the extension of the treaty as a positive development in reducing global tensions.

"No doubt it is a step in the right direction," Putin said.

Signed in 2010, New START caps to 1,550 the number of nuclear warheads that can be deployed by Moscow and Washington, which control the world's largest nuclear arsenals.

The agreement, which is due to expire on February 5, is seen as a rare opportunity for compromise between Moscow and Washington, whose ties have dramatically deteriorated in recent years.

Related Topics

USA World Moscow Russia Washington Parliament Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States February Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

3 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

30 minutes ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

2 hours ago

Portugal parliament votes to legalise euthanasia

53 seconds ago

Biden's National Security Advisor Says US-Russia R ..

55 seconds ago

Dr Mohib Saleem found dead at home

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.