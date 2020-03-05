UrduPoint.com
Putin Signs Off On Russia's State Policy In Arctic Until 2035

Thu 05th March 2020

Putin Signs Off on Russia's State Policy in Arctic Until 2035

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree approving the document on the basics of Russia's state policy on Arctic development for the period until 2035, according to the official Internet portal of legal information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree approving the document on the basics of Russia's state policy on Arctic development for the period until 2035, according to the official internet portal of legal information.

The decree comes into force on the day of its signing.

The document identifies the main targets, key goals, strategic priorities and mechanisms for implementation of Russia's state policy in the Arctic, as well as a system of strategic planning for social and economic development of Russia's Arctic zone and provision of Russia's national security in the Arctic region.

