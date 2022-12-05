UrduPoint.com

Putin Signs Package Of Laws, Banning LGBTQ+ 'Propaganda', Gender Reassignment

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Putin Signs Package of Laws, Banning LGBTQ+ 'Propaganda', Gender Reassignment

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Monday a package of laws banning "propaganda" of LGBTQ+, pedophilia and gender reassignment, according to the Russian State Duma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Monday a package of laws banning "propaganda" of LGBTQ+, pedophilia and gender reassignment, according to the Russian State Duma.

The ban will apply to movies, books, commercials, media publications and computer games.

Those individuals breaching the LGBTQ+ "propaganda" law will face fines of up to 400,000 rubles ($6,400) and legal entities up to 5 million rubles. Foreigners can be fined up to 400,000 rubles, get arrested for up to 15 days or deported.

For pedophilia "propaganda" citizens will be fined 800,000 rubles and legal entities will be fined up to 10 million rubles; dissemination information about non-traditional sexual relations or gender reassignment will entail fines of up to 200,000 rubles for citizens and 4 million rubles for legal entities.

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor will monitor all breaches of the law and receive the right to restrict access to such information, as well as send information about it to authorized bodies.

