UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Russia's 1st Law On Curbing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Putin Signs Russia's 1st Law on Curbing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday the country's first law on limiting greenhouse gas emissions, according to the legal information portal.

The Russian parliament's lower house passed a bill on greenhouse gas emission curbs in line with the 2015 Paris climate goals in June, with the upper house approving the document later that month.

The law regulates economic and other activities in the territory of Russia that lead to greenhouse gas emissions. The document sets a target for reducing the emissions, based on the absorbing capacity of forests and other ecosystems, and the need to ensure sustainable and balanced social and economic development.

Businesses, in turn, receive an opportunity to implement climate projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions or increasing their absorption.

To this end, the criteria for classifying projects as environmental and the procedure for verifying their results will be established.

The legislation also lays out a system of emission checks and carbon capture projects as well as incentives for "green" measures in industries labeled as "significant" CO2 producers by the government.

President Vladimir Putin tasked the government last November with taking measures to cut carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 compared to the 1990 level and drawing up a roadmap for carbon-dependent Russia to transit to a greener economy by 2050.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Paris Vladimir Putin Lead June November Gas 2015 Government

Recent Stories

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

10 minutes ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

35 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

40 minutes ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

40 minutes ago

DEWA receives applications to participate in WETEX ..

40 minutes ago

China reports 18 new coronavirus infections

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.