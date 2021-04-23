Putin, Sisi Discuss Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccines, Libya - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, on Friday discussed deliveries of Russian COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt and the conflict settlement in Libya, the Kremlin said.

The presidents stated that the Treaty on Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation between Russia and Egypt, which entered into force in January, will further boost bilateral cooperation in various fields.

"In this context, the progress in the implementation of large joint projects in the trade, economic and energy spheres, as well as the topic of countering the spread of coronavirus infection, including the supply of Russian vaccines and the localization of their production in Egypt, were reviewed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Sisi also exchanged views on ongoing efforts to promote conflict settlement in Libya.

The Kremlin also confirmed that Egypt and Russia "reached an agreement in principle on the full restoration of air traffic."