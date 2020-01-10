Putin, Sisi Discuss Situation in Libya, Nuclear Energy Cooperation Over Phone - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed over the phone on Friday with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, the situation in Libya and cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, the Kremlin's press service said.

"A phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi. They continued their discussion on the situation in Libya," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Sisi expressed the need to increase international efforts to resolve the crisis in Libya by peaceful means through a political dialogue between the parties to the conflict.

Additionally, the two leaders discussed the situation in Syria and the Persian Gulf as well as Russia-Egypt cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

"[The leaders discussed] cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. The two sides confirmed intentions to continue developing multifaceted bilateral interaction in this area and agreed on further contacts at various levels," the Kremlin said.