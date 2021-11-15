Putin, Sisi Discuss Situation in Middle East, Joint Projects - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, discussed conflicts in the Middle East and joint projects during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, discussed conflicts in the middle East and joint projects during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"Particular attention is paid to trade and economic ties and, above all, the progress of implementation of such large joint projects as the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt on the Russian model and the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal region," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Sisi expressed gratitude to Putin for joint work in ensuring aviation security at Egyptian airports, the Kremlin added.

"The leaders noted the importance of further coordination of steps in the international arena, including the settlement of various crisis situations in the region of the Middle East and Africa," the Kremlin said.