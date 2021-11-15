UrduPoint.com

Putin, Sisi Discuss Situation In Middle East, Joint Projects - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Putin, Sisi Discuss Situation in Middle East, Joint Projects - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, discussed conflicts in the Middle East and joint projects during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, discussed conflicts in the middle East and joint projects during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"Particular attention is paid to trade and economic ties and, above all, the progress of implementation of such large joint projects as the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt on the Russian model and the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal region," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Sisi expressed gratitude to Putin for joint work in ensuring aviation security at Egyptian airports, the Kremlin added.

"The leaders noted the importance of further coordination of steps in the international arena, including the settlement of various crisis situations in the region of the Middle East and Africa," the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Egypt Nuclear Suez Progress Vladimir Putin Middle East All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 61 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries ..

UAE announces 61 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Another LHC refuses hearing of appeals of Jamshed ..

Another LHC refuses hearing of appeals of Jamshed Cheema, his wife

21 minutes ago
 Blinken's Claim Minsk Diverts Attention From Russi ..

Blinken's Claim Minsk Diverts Attention From Russia's Actions in Ukraine Wrong - ..

53 seconds ago
 Wellbeing Council reviews health sector efforts du ..

Wellbeing Council reviews health sector efforts during pandemic recovery phase

21 minutes ago
 Column of Migrants Heading From Makeshift Camp to ..

Column of Migrants Heading From Makeshift Camp to Checkpoint at Belarusian-Polis ..

56 seconds ago
 Facilities to be added in parks across south Punja ..

Facilities to be added in parks across south Punjab: Secy Housing Javed Akhtar M ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.