Putin, Sisi Discussed By Phone Restoration Of Flights, NPP, Libya - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:53 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi discussed complete restoration of air services, the construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant, Dabaa, and settlement in Libya by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi discussed complete restoration of air services, the construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant, Dabaa, and settlement in Libya by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

"Some relevant issues of bilateral cooperation were touched upon, including the implementation of the largest joint project - the construction of Egypt's first Dabaa NPP and the restoration of full-format air traffic," it said.

"Issues of resolving the crisis in Libya were discussed in detail. The desire was confirmed for further coordination of actions in order to stabilize the situation in that state. The importance of mediation efforts of Germany and the UN in the context of advancing the political process with the participation of all the major Libyan sides was noted," the Kremlin said.

