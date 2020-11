Putin: Situation in Karabakh Stabilizing, Russian Peacekeepers Ensure Security

The situation in Karabakh is stabilizing, Russian peacekeepers are ensuring security of civilians, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The situation in Karabakh is stabilizing, Russian peacekeepers are ensuring security of civilians, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"The Russian peacekeeping mission ... is monitoring the ceasefire regime, ensuring security of peaceful people, civilians, escorts the returning refugees and humanitarian cargo. The situation has generally stabilized," Putin said, as he was receiving ambassadors' credentials.