Putin Slams EU Parliament For Comparing Soviet Rule To Totalitarianism

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:08 PM

Putin Slams EU Parliament for Comparing Soviet Rule to Totalitarianism

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he considered an attempt by the European Parliament to equalize the Soviet-era rule and totalitarianism to be unacceptable and even cynical

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he considered an attempt by the European Parliament to equalize the Soviet-era rule and totalitarianism to be unacceptable and even cynical.

"Totalitarianism, there is nothing good here. It undoubtedly deserves condemnation.

I know about this European Parliament decision, but I think it is absolutely unacceptable and incorrect, because one could anathematize Stalinism and totalitarianism as a whole, and in some ways, it would be a deserved reproach. Of course, our people were the first victims of totalitarianism and we condemned it as well as condemned the cult of personality. But to equate the Soviet Union or to put the Soviet Union and fascist Germany on the same page is another level of cynicism," Putin said during his annual press conference.

