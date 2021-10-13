UrduPoint.com

Putin Slams 'Experts' Replacing Energy Market Analysis With Political Slogans

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:58 PM

Some so-called experts replace analysis of the European energy market with yeasty political slogans, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Some so-called experts replace analysis of the European energy market with yeasty political slogans, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I will now tell you a couple of things that you as professionals may qualify as obvious copybook maxims, but recently some responsible individuals have preferred to forget about and to be silent about, as they replace analysis of the situation with void political slogans," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

