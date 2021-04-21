UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Slams West For Failure To Condemn Attempted Coup In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Putin Slams West for Failure to Condemn Attempted Coup in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The collective West remains ignorant to some outrageous events in third countries, such as the plotted assassination of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the attempted armed coup in this country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The practice of meddling via illegal  sanctions is evolving into something much more dangerous today. I mean the recently uncovered plot of a coup in Belarus and assassination of its president.

Notably, these outrageous actions found no condemnation among the so-called collective West. No one appears to be noticing anything and everyone pretends nothing is going on," Putin said in the annual address to parliament.

Citing the affidavit of now-detained plotters, where they admitted to planning a large-scale blockade of Minsk and its disconnection from the electricity grid, Putin pointed to the fact that such a cyberattack must have required careful preparations.

Related Topics

Electricity Condemnation Russia Parliament Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus From

Recent Stories

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

13 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

32 minutes ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

37 minutes ago

UVAS holds â€œVirtual International Conference on ..

41 minutes ago

Team â€˜Uncle Saeedâ€™ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.