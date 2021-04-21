Putin Slams West for Failure to Condemn Attempted Coup in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The collective West remains ignorant to some outrageous events in third countries, such as the plotted assassination of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the attempted armed coup in this country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The practice of meddling via illegal sanctions is evolving into something much more dangerous today. I mean the recently uncovered plot of a coup in Belarus and assassination of its president.

Notably, these outrageous actions found no condemnation among the so-called collective West. No one appears to be noticing anything and everyone pretends nothing is going on," Putin said in the annual address to parliament.

Citing the affidavit of now-detained plotters, where they admitted to planning a large-scale blockade of Minsk and its disconnection from the electricity grid, Putin pointed to the fact that such a cyberattack must have required careful preparations.