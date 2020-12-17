Putin Slams Western Sanctions Against Crimeans, Calls Into Question Notion of Democracy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticized Western sanctions against Crimeans, who had lawfully voted for the reunification with Russia, and called into question the concept of democracy.

"People in Crimea turned to the referendum, voted, but for some reason you [West] do not like it. I would like to remind you that the term democracy means the rule of the people and it [the term] should either be recognized or abandoned altogether," Putin said during the annual presser, when asked about Russia's actions in Crimea by a reporter from the BBC news outlet.

"Why are you imposing sanctions against them [Crimeans]? If this was an annexation, then the people are not guilty of anything, what are they being punished for? And if this is not annexation, but the results of the vote, then we must admit that this is democracy and leave them, as well as the claims against Russia regarding the annexation, alone," he went on.

Speaking further about Crimea, the president also addressed the issues of water shortages on the peninsula, stressing it would be resolved.

"We will solve this problem, necessary funds are being allocated," Putin noted.