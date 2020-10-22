UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Slams Western Sanctions Imposed On Countries Suffering From Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:04 PM

Putin Slams Western Sanctions Imposed on Countries Suffering From Pandemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed on Thursday the economic sanctions imposed by the West on countries that were in dire epidemiological situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed on Thursday the economic sanctions imposed by the West on countries that were in dire epidemiological situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Russia has called on other nations at the UN to lift all economic [sanctions], at least temporarily, on humanitarian grounds.

I am not talking about the sanctions on Russia � I don't care, we will survive, � but there are many other countries that have struggled and are still struggling from the coronavirus infections and they do not even need external assistance, but simply lifting of those restrictions, at least in the humanitarian sphere, on medical supplies, loans, equipment and technology transfer. Those are purely humanitarian issues, are not they? But no restrictions have been lifted for reasons that have nothing to do with humanitarian issues," Putin said during the Valdai Discussion Club session.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stoltenberg Says Package of Political, Military Me ..

2 minutes ago

Human rights violations in IIOJK condemned

2 minutes ago

Int'l Conference on Syrian Refugees Return to Be H ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Establishes New Atlantic Command in Norfolk t ..

4 minutes ago

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity a call for frater ..

21 minutes ago

Provision of quality education priority of governm ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.