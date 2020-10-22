Putin Slams Western Sanctions Imposed on Countries Suffering From Pandemic

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed on Thursday the economic sanctions imposed by the West on countries that were in dire epidemiological situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed on Thursday the economic sanctions imposed by the West on countries that were in dire epidemiological situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Russia has called on other nations at the UN to lift all economic [sanctions], at least temporarily, on humanitarian grounds.

I am not talking about the sanctions on Russia � I don't care, we will survive, � but there are many other countries that have struggled and are still struggling from the coronavirus infections and they do not even need external assistance, but simply lifting of those restrictions, at least in the humanitarian sphere, on medical supplies, loans, equipment and technology transfer. Those are purely humanitarian issues, are not they? But no restrictions have been lifted for reasons that have nothing to do with humanitarian issues," Putin said during the Valdai Discussion Club session.