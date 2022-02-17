Putin So Far Did Not Response to State Duma Appeal on DPR, LPR Recognition - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin so far did not respond to the appeal of the parliament's lower house on recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin so far did not respond to the appeal of the parliament's lower house on recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No (he did not respond). Well, he took note naturally. And then everything will depend on the decision of the president," Peskov told reporters.