Putin So Far Did Not Response To State Duma Appeal On DPR, LPR Recognition - Kremlin

Published February 17, 2022

Putin So Far Did Not Response to State Duma Appeal on DPR, LPR Recognition - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin so far did not respond to the appeal of the parliament's lower house on recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin so far did not respond to the appeal of the parliament's lower house on recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No (he did not respond). Well, he took note naturally. And then everything will depend on the decision of the president," Peskov told reporters.

>