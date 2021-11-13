Putin: Solution to Migration Crisis Shoud Satisfy Belarus, Poland, EU

The solution to a migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border must satisfy Minsk, Warsaw, and Brussels, which can be helped by direct contacts, Russian President Vadimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The solution to a migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border must satisfy Minsk, Warsaw, and Brussels, which can be helped by direct contacts, Russian President Vadimir Putin said.

"I believe that the solution must be found to satisfy Belarus, European countires, including Poland and Germany and other countries because their social welfare systems actually are under stress," Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Russian president added that the work placement for migrants and other issues still needed solution.

"As (Belarusian President) Alexander Lukashenko told me, the work on refugee placement, on building camps for them, was stopped. But I hope that direct contact between the leadership of Belarus and leaders of major European countries will help solve these problems," Putin said.