Putin, South African President Discuss Coronavirus Fight in Phone Conversation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, in a phone conversation, the possibility to cooperate on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences, the Kremlin said on Thursday, specifying that the conversation was held at South Africa's initiative.

"They have discussed the possibility to cooperate on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences, taking into consideration the recent videoconference of the G20 leaders. Cyril Ramaphosa, as the head of the country chairing the African Union, has provided information on the steps that this regional organization plans to implement," the Kremlin said.

The presidents have also agreed to cooperate on the repatriation of Russians currently staying in South Africa, the Kremlin added.