Putin, South African President Discuss Russia-Africa Summit, BRICS - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone conversation on Saturday discussing details of the preparations for the Russia-Africa summit, interaction within BRICS, and other economic issues, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the president of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa," a statement published by the Kremlin said.

Putin and Ramaphosa also agreed to coordinate their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

"The leaders also discussed the details of the preparations for the Russia-Africa summit, interaction within BRICS and issues of trade and economic cooperation," the statement added.

The Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to take place in the fall of 2022.