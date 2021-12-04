UrduPoint.com

Putin, South African President Discuss Russia-Africa Summit, BRICS - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone conversation on Saturday discussing details of the preparations for the Russia-Africa summit, interaction within BRICS, and other economic issues, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the president of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa," a statement published by the Kremlin said.

Putin and Ramaphosa also agreed to coordinate their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

"The leaders also discussed the details of the preparations for the Russia-Africa summit, interaction within BRICS and issues of trade and economic cooperation," the statement added.

The Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to take place in the fall of 2022.

