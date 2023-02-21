(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev will discuss the state of and prospects for the development of cooperation on February 22, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On February 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev, who will be in Russia for a working visit. It is planned to discuss the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation, primarily in the social and economic sphere," the Kremlin said in a statement.