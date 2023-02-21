UrduPoint.com

Putin, South Ossetia's Gagloev To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation On Wednesday - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Putin, South Ossetia's Gagloev to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation on Wednesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev will discuss the state of and prospects for the development of cooperation on February 22, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On February 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev, who will be in Russia for a working visit. It is planned to discuss the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation, primarily in the social and economic sphere," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin February

Recent Stories

NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Tos ..

NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

10 minutes ago
 SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers’ membership / 20% to 347,600 in 2 ..

Dubai Chambers’ membership / 20% to 347,600 in 2022

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food securit ..

Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food security collaboration

1 hour ago
 Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory ..

Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory of her mother Sridevi

2 hours ago
 PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader a ..

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chief’s selectio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.