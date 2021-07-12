UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin: Sovereign Ukraine Has No Place In Western Project 'anti-Russia'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:23 PM

Putin: Sovereign Ukraine Has No Place in Western Project 'anti-Russia'

Sovereign Ukraine has no place in the Western "Anti-Russia project," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a big article about Ukraine, which was published Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Sovereign Ukraine has no place in the Western "Anti-Russia project," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a big article about Ukraine, which was published Monday.

"Western authors of the 'Anti-Russia' project are setting the Ukrainian political system so that presidents, lawmakers, ministers would come and go, but the idea of being separate from Russia and being enemies with it stayed," the president said.

This project "has no place for sovereign Ukraine and for the political forces that try to stand up for its real indepepndence," the articel read.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 15 lives, infects 1,808 more peopl ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran raises voice for Palestinians ..

3 minutes ago

55,000 saplings to be planted in Faisalabad divisi ..

3 minutes ago

PSC declares 1043 candidates successful for ASI wr ..

3 minutes ago

Putin: Russia Helped Ukraine Save Billions of Doll ..

7 minutes ago

Japanese Cabinet's Approval Rating Falls to Record ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.