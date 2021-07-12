Putin: Sovereign Ukraine Has No Place in Western Project 'anti-Russia'

Sovereign Ukraine has no place in the Western "Anti-Russia project," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a big article about Ukraine, which was published Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Sovereign Ukraine has no place in the Western "Anti-Russia project," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a big article about Ukraine, which was published Monday.

"Western authors of the 'Anti-Russia' project are setting the Ukrainian political system so that presidents, lawmakers, ministers would come and go, but the idea of being separate from Russia and being enemies with it stayed," the president said.

This project "has no place for sovereign Ukraine and for the political forces that try to stand up for its real indepepndence," the articel read.