Putin Speaks To Energy Minister Daily - Kremlin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin is speaking to Energy Minister Alexander Novak every day, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is speaking to Energy Minister Alexander Novak every day, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.
"Novak is daily on the phone with Putin, they speak on the phone every day, this is the routine communication," Peskov said.
The global oil market and the oil sector in Russia are among the most important topics in their discussions, the spokesman added.