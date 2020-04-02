UrduPoint.com
Putin Speaks To Energy Minister Daily - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is speaking to Energy Minister Alexander Novak every day, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

"Novak is daily on the phone with Putin, they speak on the phone every day, this is the routine communication," Peskov said.

The global oil market and the oil sector in Russia are among the most important topics in their discussions, the spokesman added.

