MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken with the Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas, and reiterated Russia's support for a fair and lasting solution to a Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"A substantial exchange was held on the middle Eastern settlement. Russia confirmed its principled support for a fair and lasting solution in compliance with the existing international legal norms," the Kremlin said.