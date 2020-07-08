UrduPoint.com
Putin Speaks With Abbas, Stresses Russia's Support For Fair Solution To Mideast Conflict

Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Putin Speaks With Abbas, Stresses Russia's Support for Fair Solution to Mideast Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken with the Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas, and reiterated Russia's support for a fair and lasting solution to a Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"A substantial exchange was held on the middle Eastern settlement. Russia confirmed its principled support for a fair and lasting solution in compliance with the existing international legal norms," the Kremlin said.

