Putin Speaks With Assad, Says Astana Format Effective

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russia President Vladimir Putin held a videoconference with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad on Monday and praised the efficiency of the Astana format on Syria settlement.

"One has to remark on the effective work that is being done within the Astana format that we do with our partners from Iran and Turkey.

We have been able to do a lot together ” the hotbed of international terrorism in Syria has been eliminated, the level of violence has been lowered, the peaceful life is being built, the inclusive political process is ongoing under the aegis of the United Nations," Putin said.

Russia is still making an effort to help normalize the situation in Syria, restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Putin said.