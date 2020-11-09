UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Speaks With Assad, Says Astana Format Effective

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Putin Speaks With Assad, Says Astana Format Effective

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russia President Vladimir Putin held a videoconference with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad on Monday and praised the efficiency of the Astana format on Syria settlement.

"One has to remark on the effective work that is being done within the Astana format that we do with our partners from Iran and Turkey.

We have been able to do a lot together ” the hotbed of international terrorism in Syria has been eliminated, the level of violence has been lowered, the peaceful life is being built, the inclusive political process is ongoing under the aegis of the United Nations," Putin said.

Russia is still making an effort to help normalize the situation in Syria, restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Putin said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz tests negative for Covid-19

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $39.22 a barrel ..

6 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues Resolution appointing Ajman Fre ..

6 minutes ago

UAE conducts further 85,643 COVID-19 tests in 24 h ..

36 minutes ago

Provincial status only solution to GB's uplift: Al ..

45 minutes ago

Macron Pays Tribute to Charles de Gaulle on 50th D ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.