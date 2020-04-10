Putin Speaks With Cosmonauts at ISS Ahead of Cosmonautics Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday spoke to the cosmonauts at the International Space Station (ISS) ahead of the Cosmonautics Day celebrated on April 12.

"Space exploration has always been and remains the symbol of progress and development for the humankind, and space activities open up new avenues in the economy, science, social sphere each year," Putin said.

Russia has always been at the forefront of the exploration effort, Putin remarked.

"We will do everything possible to pay the necessary attention to one of the most important sectors ” manned space exploration," Putin said.

Russia has rich experience in cooperation on space research with other countries, the president added.

"We are glad that out specialists are working on the ISS program with colleagues from the United States ” one of the leading space powers. This is a clear example of the partnership of our countries in the interests of the entire humankind. We are currently trying to organize work on the most pressing issues in the same way," Putin said.

The president said he was referring to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and stabilizing the situation on the global markets.

"We discussed this with US President [Donald Trump] just yesterday and we will talk still more about this," Putin said.