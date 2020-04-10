UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Speaks With Cosmonauts At ISS Ahead Of Cosmonautics Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Putin Speaks With Cosmonauts at ISS Ahead of Cosmonautics Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday spoke to the cosmonauts at the International Space Station (ISS) ahead of the Cosmonautics Day celebrated on April 12.

"Space exploration has always been and remains the symbol of progress and development for the humankind, and space activities open up new avenues in the economy, science, social sphere each year," Putin said.

Russia has always been at the forefront of the exploration effort, Putin remarked.

"We will do everything possible to pay the necessary attention to one of the most important sectors ” manned space exploration," Putin said.

Russia has rich experience in cooperation on space research with other countries, the president added.

"We are glad that out specialists are working on the ISS program with colleagues from the United States ” one of the leading space powers. This is a clear example of the partnership of our countries in the interests of the entire humankind. We are currently trying to organize work on the most pressing issues in the same way," Putin said.

The president said he was referring to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and stabilizing the situation on the global markets.

"We discussed this with US President [Donald Trump] just yesterday and we will talk still more about this," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Same United States April Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

6 minutes ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

29 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

2 hours ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

2 hours ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.