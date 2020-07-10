UrduPoint.com
Putin Speaks With Members Of Russian Security Council About Libya, Ukraine - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Putin Speaks With Members of Russian Security Council About Libya, Ukraine - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken with the members of the Security Council about Libya and Ukraine, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Disappointment was expressed about the absence of any dynamic in the settlement of the crisis in southeastern Ukraine .

.. Kiev is not complying with either Minsk or Paris agreements," Peskov said.

The meeting also concerned Libya, with a focus on peaceful settlement as the only solution, Peskov said.

