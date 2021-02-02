UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Speaks With President Of Argentina - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:57 PM

Putin Speaks With President of Argentina - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez, who thanked him for shipments of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez, who thanked him for shipments of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

According to the Kremlin, the two presidents discussed "cooperation on the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus."

"Alberto Fernandez thanked [Putin] for the shipments of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Argentina, as it is used vigorously in the mass vaccination campaign in the country," the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Argentina Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Report Claims Forced Labor, Torture Continue in ..

3 seconds ago

At Least 2 FBI Agents Die in Gunfire While Serving ..

5 seconds ago

Latvia Becomes Sole Host of 2021 Ice Hockey World ..

9 seconds ago

COVID-19 'Mutations of Concern' Found in Bristol, ..

6 minutes ago

US Should Speed Up Military Modernization to Deter ..

6 minutes ago

Three People Killed in Shootout Near Courthouse in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.