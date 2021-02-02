Putin Speaks With President Of Argentina - Kremlin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:57 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez, who thanked him for shipments of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
According to the Kremlin, the two presidents discussed "cooperation on the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus."
"Alberto Fernandez thanked [Putin] for the shipments of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Argentina, as it is used vigorously in the mass vaccination campaign in the country," the Kremlin said.