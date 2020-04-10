UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Speaks With Trump On Virus, Oil

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:06 PM

Putin speaks with Trump on virus, oil

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday spoke with US counterpart Donald Trump for the third time in two weeks, discussing the coronavirus pandemic and global oil prices

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday spoke with US counterpart Donald Trump for the third time in two weeks, discussing the coronavirus pandemic and global oil prices.

Putin earlier told the US-Russian crew aboard the International Space Station that the ISS is "an example of an effective partnership of our countries" as the world fights the pandemic.

The two leaders spoke on March 30, after which Russia sent a plane of medical equipment to New York. On Thursday night, they discussed oil prices together with the King of Saudi Arabia.

Friday's conversation focussed on the new OPEC-driven agreement to cut oil output to shore up prices, according to a readout published by the Kremlin.

The two also "discussed issues pertaining the coronavirus pandemic" and cooperation in space, it said.

A White House spokesman said the presidents "discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and maintain stability in global energy markets."Trump and Putin have had a flurry of contacts since late March, with Trump saying on Thursday that they "get along very well", even though bilateral relations have been at their lowest point since the Cold War.

Moscow last week has sent a military plane with medical aid and equipment to New York, the epicentre of the US coronavirus epidemic.

Related Topics

World Russia White House Oil Trump Vladimir Putin New York Saudi Arabia March Market Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC earmarks AED5 million to support remote learni ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese Foreign Minister revie ..

26 minutes ago

Mostly sunny, hot weather likely in Karachi on Sat ..

5 minutes ago

Ashiana case adjourned till April 23

5 minutes ago

Bike lifter gang, street criminal arrested in diff ..

5 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker assures oversees Pakista ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.