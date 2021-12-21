Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Russia's proposals on security guarantees, which rule out any further NATO advance eastward, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Russia's proposals on security guarantees, which rule out any further NATO advance eastward, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin informed about Russian proposals for long-term, legally enshrined security guarantees, ruling out any further NATO advance to the east, as well as the deployment of strike weapons systems in countries adjacent to Russia," the statement says.

Putin also commented on the content of the draft agreements between Russia and the United States on security guarantees, as well as agreements on security measures for Russia and NATO member states, which were transferred to Western partners, including Germany.