UrduPoint.com

Putin Spoke About Russia's Security Proposals Ruling Out NATO's Eastward Advance

Faizan Hashmi 47 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:07 PM

Putin Spoke About Russia's Security Proposals Ruling Out NATO's Eastward Advance

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Russia's proposals on security guarantees, which rule out any further NATO advance eastward, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Russia's proposals on security guarantees, which rule out any further NATO advance eastward, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin informed about Russian proposals for long-term, legally enshrined security guarantees, ruling out any further NATO advance to the east, as well as the deployment of strike weapons systems in countries adjacent to Russia," the statement says.

Putin also commented on the content of the draft agreements between Russia and the United States on security guarantees, as well as agreements on security measures for Russia and NATO member states, which were transferred to Western partners, including Germany.

Related Topics

NATO Russia German Germany Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison reforms package

28 minutes ago
 39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

28 minutes ago
 Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pr ..

Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pre-pandemic

28 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 19 more positive corona cases

Balochistan reports 19 more positive corona cases

28 minutes ago
 Punjab announces winter vacations

Punjab announces winter vacations

30 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA ..

CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA Hashim Notaizai

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.