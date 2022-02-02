UrduPoint.com

Putin Spoke About Security Guarantees For Russia With Restrained Optimism - Peskov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 02, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about security guarantees for Russia with very restrained optimism and hope for a solution to this problem, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday

"Again, I still want to turn you back to yesterday's statements by the president.

Still, he spoke with rather restrained, very restrained optimism and hope about the possibility of solving the problem of security guarantees for Russia, if desired, and through diplomatic negotiations," Peskov said.

At a press conference following Russian-Hungarian talks on Tuesday, Putin expressed hope that eventually a solution to the problem of security guarantees would be found, but it was still difficult to say exactly what it would be.

