Putin Spoke by Phone With German Chancellor Scholz - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz," the statement says.

Putin congratulated his interlocutor on the beginning of his career as the federal chancellor. The heads of both countries expressed interest in further developing Russian-German ties and maintaining contacts through various channels. It was also noted that, as the first burgomaster of Hamburg, Olaf Scholz had been dealing with twinning relations with St. Petersburg for many years.